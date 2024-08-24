Thiruvananthapuram set to pilot State’s first Gandhian-based mediation system for grassroots dispute resolution

Thiruvananthapuram is set to pioneer Kerala’s first Gandhian-inspired dispute resolution system, focussing on mediation within local self-government institutions to resolve disputes.

The innovative project, spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), is set to be piloted in Venganoor panchayat on Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2). The project, known as Gandhian Initiative for Social Harmony (GISH), is designed to foster grassroots conflict resolution and will aim for expansion to other regions following its initial phase.

To reduce judicial pendency

GISH aims to transform local dispute resolution by adopting a cost-effective, mediation-based approach deeply rooted in Gandhian principles. The mechanism is expected to eliminate lengthy litigation processes and reduce judicial pendency.

DLSA secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad explained that the initiative seeks to make justice more accessible, particularly for marginalised communities, by removing traditional obstacles such as court fees, advocate charges, and summons costs.

The project, he added, will operate within the existing legal framework of the Legal Services Authorities Act of 1987 and the Mediation Act of 2023. It will function in association with local bodies, legal aid organisations, bar associations, and Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi.

Lok Adalats, led by retired judges in the designated GISH local bodies will handle complaints, facilitate mediation, and issue decrees that can be executed in courts. These adalats will address civil and compoundable criminal cases. Prior to the adalats, information leaflets and application forms will be distributed through Kudumbashree workers in the selected panchayats. Drop boxes will be established at panchayat offices for the public to submit their complaints.

On first Saturdays

Former Kerala High Court judge M.R. Hariharan Nair, currently the chairperson of the advisory committee of Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, participated in a recent preparatory meet held in Venganoor. It was decided that the adalats will be held on the first Saturdays every month.

Mr. Shamnad said that local volunteers, including panchayat members, community leaders and social workers, will receive training in mediation techniques and legal procedures. Awareness campaigns will also be organised to educate the community about the new dispute resolution option.