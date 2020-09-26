Thiruvananthapuram sees 814 new cases

With five more recent deaths, district’s toll touches 199

The COVID-19 caseload neared the 10,000-mark in the capital district, with 814 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

As many as 644 cases of these accounted for local transmission while the source of infection in 150 cases could not be ascertained. The district’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 199 with five more recent deaths — those of the natives of Nedumangad (45 years old), Kannammoola (58), Karamana (59), Vellarada (60), and Anayara (67).

Of the three imported cases, two persons had come from other States and the third from abroad. The newly diagnosed patients, comprising 325 females and 489 males, included 124 people aged above 60 years and 74 children aged below 15 years. With 411 people testing negative on the day, the number of active cases tood at 8,842. The district administration placed 1,491 people in quarantine, taking the total number of those being monitored to 27,355.

Police personnel too

Eight police officers tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. These included personnel attached to the traffic police station, Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) (two each), Special Armed Police (SAP) camp, Armed Reserve (AR) camp, Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Special Branch, and Medical College police station (one each).

Among other cases, a personal staff member of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala was diagnosed with the infection. The official had been in quarantine for six days and was subjected to testing after he developed symptoms.

The district health authorities have commenced treatment at a rehabilitation centre for the mentally challenged in Mithirmala, near Kallara, where 27 residents and three staff members tested positive on Thursday. The district medical office has extended the services of a doctor and two nurses for the patients who will be treated in a separate facility on the same premises. As many as 109 people, including 105 residents, had been subjected to antigen tests.

Meanwhile, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that the high COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Thiruvananthapuram indicated the need to step up testing. Dr. Khosa appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol.

Test positivity rate

Testing has increased in proportion to TPR in the district of late. It stood at 11.11 when 24,511 tests had been conducted during the last week of August. The rate has gradually increased to 12.01 (29,080 tests) and 14.46 (32,112 tests) during the second and third weeks of September. While 23,464 tests have been conducted and 3,833 positive cases reported so far in the fourth week, the TPR stood at 16.34 currently.