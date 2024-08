The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police will hold an adalat on August 12, 13 and 14 to enable the public to settle traffic fines served for various offences as e-challans since 2021.

Further information regarding the programme can be obtained by contacting 9497980117 or through e-mail (trsmtvmrl.pol@kerala.gov.in).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.