Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police record an uptick in cybercrime cases

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police have been witnessing a surge in cybercrime cases of late, with a majority of victims falling prey to investment scams.

As many as 217 cyber cases have been registered since 2022, out of which 190 cases were linked to online financial fraud scams, resulting in a collective loss of ₹12.76 crore. The police disclosed that efforts to mitigate these losses have resulted in freezing ₹1.32 crore, while ₹6.28 lakh have been successfully refunded to victims.

Two notable cases underscore the severity of the issue: ₹1.28 crore was lost under the jurisdiction of Aruvikkara police station, while ₹1.06 crore was reported to have been siphoned off under the Kadakkavoor police station limits. Both incidents were attributed to investment/task scams, where fraudsters lure victims with promises of lucrative returns. Seventy five cases have registered in connection with similar frauds that have resulted in a cumulative loss of ₹7.92 crore.

Moreover, there were 21 cases documented as gift (or parcel) scams, leading to a financial loss of ₹1.57 crore. In addition, 19 cases were reported as job fraud scams, resulting in losses amounting to ₹1.06 crore. A separate incident involving cryptocurrency fraud resulted in the loss of $49,966 (approximately ₹41.67 lakh).

This year, 105 cyber cases were registered, with as many as 97 pertaining to financial frauds. Seventeen arrests have been recorded thus far. There were 185 cases last year.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Kiran Narayanan, investigation into these scams uncovered a sophisticated modus operandi utilised by cybercriminals. Such fraudsters appear to have abandoned traditional methods to operate through virtual private servers (or cloud-based elastic compute servers) to obscure their IP addresses, communicating with victims via Telegram and WhatsApp. Access to online banking platforms is facilitated through these VPS, compounding the challenge for law enforcement.

The sleuths have identified 72 bank accounts linked to these fraudulent activities and have alerted the Cyber Operations Headquarters of Kerala Police and the banks concerned have been alerted to block VPS access into net banking service.

The senior officer has also urged caution against emerging forms of frauds on social media that offer quick money for people who provide their SIM cards or bank accounts for short periods on rent.

She urged the public to alert the authorities to cyber frauds by contacting the national cybercrime reporting helpline number ‘1930’ within the ‘golden hour’ to improve the chances of recovering the lost amounts.

