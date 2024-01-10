Thiruvananthapuram resident arrested for impersonating judge

January 10, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - KASARAGOD:

In a peculiar turn of events, Shamnad Shaukat (38), a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended by the police in Hosdurg in Kanhangad on Tuesday for impersonating a judge.

The suspect had successfully duped authorities by posing as a Pathanamthita judge.

The incident unfolded on Monday night when Shaukat contacted Nileswaram police, claiming his vehicle had broken down and identifying himself as a judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nileswaram police promptly alerted Kanhangad police, who arrived at the scene and transported the imposter to a hotel using a police vehicle. Security arrangements were also made at the hotel after he allegedly conveyed threats.

Suspicions arose the following morning at Kanhangad railway station when Shaukat was asked to produce identification. It was then revealed that the presented credentials were fraudulent.

Further investigation uncovered that the impersonator had checked into the hotel, falsely claiming to be a sub-collector, and had not settled the accommodation charges.

Authorities have disclosed that Shaukat is entangled in multiple cases of similar impersonation, and legal actions are being taken against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.