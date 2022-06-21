Thiruvananthapuram registers 82.6% pass in Plus Two

2,348 students score A+ grade in all subjects

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty distributing sweets to Plus Two winners at Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School in the capital after announcing the results on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

As many as 82.6% of students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations from the district this year became eligible for higher studies.

The pass percentage last year was 85.39.

As many as 30,562 students had appeared for the examinations in the regular school going category this year. Of them, 25,243 qualified for higher education.

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects was 2,348, a drop from 4,175 last year.

Technical schools

In the technical school category, only 27 of the 92 students who had taken the examination became eligible for higher studies – a pass percentage of 29.

In the open school category, 645 of the 1,622 students who took the examination became eligible, a pass percentage of 39.77. Seven students secured A+ in all subjects.

100% for 7 schools

Seven schools in the district secured 100% success in the examinations. These include one special school and six unaided schools. Besides Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Jagathy, Al-Uthuman English Medium HSS, Kazhakuttam; Christ Nagar English HSS, Kowdiar; Nirmala Bhavan HSS, Kowdiar; Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; Carmel Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud; and Chinmaya HSS, Vazhuthacaud had 100% pass.

St. Mary’s HSS, Kamukinkode, in the district found itself on the list of schools with pass percentage below 30%. Of the 41 students who appeared for the examinations here, seven became eligible for higher education. The pass percentage was 17.07%.

VHSE section

In the vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations, the district registered a pass percentage of 85.14, the second highest in the State after Kollam. Of the 3,298 students who sat for the VHSE examinations in the district, 2,808 became eligible for higher studies.

Two government schools in the district registered 100%. These are Government VHSS, Kulathoor, and Government VHSS for Deaf, Jagathy.