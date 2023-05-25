Thiruvananthapuram registers 78.31% pass in Plus Two higher secondary exams

May 25, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 78.31% of the students who appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations from the district this year became eligible for higher studies.

The pass percentage last year was 82.6%.

As many as 32,124 students appeared for the examinations this year in the regular school going category from 175 schools. Of them, 25,157 became eligible for higher education.

The number of students who secured A+ grade in all subjects was 2,898, an increase from 2,348 last year.

Four schools in the district secured 100% success in the examinations — three unaided and one government. These include Nirmala Bhavan English Medium Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kowdiar, where all 116 students who appeared for the examination became eligible for higher education; Carmel Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, where all 288 students qualified; Chinmaya HSS, Vazhuthacaud, where all 84 students passed; and Sri Ayyankali Memorial Government Model Residential School, Vellayani, where all 27 students qualified.

Neeraja S.R. Krishna of SSM HSS, Kochalumoodu, Chirayinkeezhu; Anakha C.S. and Aadya Riza A.H. of Government Girls HSS, Neyyattinkara; Malavika Gireesh S. of Government Girls HSS, Nedumangad; Asna Shafi M. of SN GHSS, Chempazhanthy; Mahima M.S., Gayathri S.P., and Jenica B. Sarasam of Government BHSS, Neyyattinkara; Jobin A.J. of Kulathummal Government HSS, Kattakada; Kavya J.K. of Government HSS, Pakalkuri, Pallickal; secured full marks.

Technical school

In the technical school category, 36 of the 62 students who had taken the examination qualified for higher studies, registering a pass percentage of 58.06. Only one student secured A+ in all subjects.

In the open school category, 310 of the 703 students who sat for the examination became eligible, a pass percentage of 44.1. No student secured A+ in all subjects.

VHSE

In the vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations, the district registered a pass percentage of 80.98, a drop from 85.14 last year. Of the 2,866 students who sat for the VHSE examinations in the district, 2,321 became eligible for higher studies.

Government VHSS and THS for Deaf, Jagathy, secured 100% results.

