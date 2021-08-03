Thiruvananthapuram region tops with 99.99% pass

Thiruvananthapuram

03 August 2021 18:41 IST

Region pips Bengaluru and Chennai

In a pandemic-disrupted academic year, the Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained its impressive record to top nationally with a pass percentage of 99.99 in Class X results.

The region is ranked ahead of Bengaluru that has recorded a pass percentage of 99.96 and Chennai that followed in third place with 99.94.

The results were declared by the CBSE on Tuesday. Last year too, the Thiruvananthapuram region topped with a pass percentage of 99.28.

Advertising

Advertising

The overall pass percentage in the country this year is 99.04. As in the case of Class XII results, the board refrained from publishing a merit list for the Class X results. It will issued a combined mark sheet-cum-certificate to the students.

Good show

As many as 69,610 students were awaiting the Class X results from the region this year. Kerala CBSE School Managements Association president T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan said the results of the Thiruvananthapuram region were very encouraging. The number of distinctions had increased, though the number of students who had secured A1 was lesser this time. However, some students who had Malayalam as an optional subject suffered as only those who had 98 marks and above were awarded A1, he said.

K.S. Thampatty, president of the Trivandrum Sahodaya Complex, said many schools under the Sahodaya had registered 100% success. Students had secured good marks. In a few schools with 30 or 40 students, half had secured distinctions. She said she was yet to hear of any student securing compartments.

Following the cancellation of the CBSE board examinations from May 4 to June 7 in the wake of the COVID-19 surge in the country, the results were tabulated as per a special criterion.

The assessment

The students were assessed out of 100 marks in each subject, of which 20 marks were for internal assessment. For the remaining 80 marks, the evaluation was based on the marks scored by candidates in different tests/examinations conducted by schools during the year. The weightage for periodic test/unit test was 10 marks, half-yearly/mid-term examinations was 30 marks, and pre-board examinations 40 marks.

In case schools had conducted more than one test/examination within each category, the school result committee may fix the weightage to be given to each test/examination within the category subject to the overall marks for it.

The results were finalised at the school level by eight-member committees that also ensured accuracy of the results.

Students not satisfied with the marks allocated will get an opportunity to appear for examinations as and when the conditions are conducive. Compartment examinations will be held between August 16 and September 15, the CBSE said.