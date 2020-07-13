Thiruvananthapuram region tops in CBSE Class 12 results

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has maintained its dominance in the CBSE Class 12 examinations by registering a pass percentage of 97.67.
The Bengaluru region is in the second position with a pass percentage of 97.05. The overall pass percentage is 88.78. The pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region (which comprises Kerala and Lakshadweep). The results were declared by the CBSE on Monday.
As many as 35,368 students appeared for the class 12 examinations from the region, of whom 34,545 (16,862 boys and 17,683 girls) passed. While Kerala had a pass percentage of 97.67%, Lakshadweep, from where nine students sat for the examinations, registered 100% results.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the region registered 100% pass this year too, while Kendriya Vidyalaya institutions had a pass percentage of 99.35, a slight dip from 99.87% last year.
As many as 314 children with special needs sat for the examinations. Of them, 307 passed, a pass percentage of 97.77. Seven had more than 95% marks and 33 had more than 90%.
The class 12 examinations were disrupted owing to COVID-19. The pending examinations could not be held. The CBSE finalised an assessment criteria as per which students who had completed all exams would be evaluated based on their performance in the exams. In the case of students who appeared in more than three exams, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects would be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath