Thiruvananthapuram region tops CBSE Class X results

Registers pass percentage of 99.68 to pip Bengaluru and Chennai

Students of Greets Public School in Kochi celebrate the CBSE Class X exam results on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) registered a pass percentage of 99.68 to remain the best performing region in the country in the Class X examinations.

The results were declared by the CBSE on Friday. Last year, the pass percentage for the region was 99.99.

The Thiruvananthapuram region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, did better than Bengaluru which had a pass percentage of 99.22 and Chennai that had 98.97%. The overall national pass percentage was 94.4.

In the region, 67,938 students appeared for the examinations from 1,312 schools. Of them, 67,720 passed. Of them, 33,841 were boys (99.51%) and 33,879 were girls (99.85%).

State’s stats

In Kerala, 67,499 students appeared (33,772 boys and 33,727 girls). Of them, 67,325 passed (33,638 boys with a pass percentage of 99.6 and 33,687 girls with a pass percentage of 99.88), to register a total pass percentage of 99.74, the highest in the country.

In Lakshadweep, 440 (235 boys and 205 girls) students sat for the examinations. Of them, 396 passed (203 boys with a pass percentage of 86.38 and 193 girls with a pass percentage of 94.15), registering a total pass percentage of 90.

While Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region had a pass percentage of 99.67 (96.61 nationally), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 100 (99.71 nationally).

As many as 410 differently abled students appeared for the examinations. Of them, 405 passed, registering a pass percentage of 98.78. Of the differently abled students who passed, eight students had more than 95% marks, and 28 more than 90%. The national pass percentage for children with special needs was 93.42.

Categories

In the general category, of the 28,273 students who appeared for the examinations, 28,236 passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.87. As many as 2,705 Scheduled Caste students appeared, of whom 2,688 passed (99.37%).

Only 199 candidates have been placed in compartment in the region, the lowest.