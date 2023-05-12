Thiruvananthapuram region tops CBSE Class X and XII results yet again

May 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) outshone others yet again when the Class XII examination results were declared on Friday morning.

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91, ahead of Bengaluru at 98.64 and Chennai at 97.4. The overall pass percentage is 87.33. Last year, the pass percentage for the Thiruvananthapuram region was 98.83.

In the region, 40,718 students (19,894 boys and 20,824 girls) appeared for the examinations this year. Of them, 40,554 passed. Of them, 19,791 were boys and 20,763 were girls.

Kerala has a pass percentage of 99.91. As many as 173 students appeared for the exam from Lakshadweep. Of them, all 132 boys and 41 girls passed, registering a pass percentage of 100%.

Kendriya Vidyalayas in the region have a pass percentage of 99.89 (92.51 nationally). Here, of the 3,679 students who sat for the examinations, 3,675 (1,762 boys and 1,913 girls) passed.

Of the 1,124 students who appeared for the examinations from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, 1,123 ( 569 boys and 554 girls) passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.9 (97.51 nationally). Independent schools in the region from where 35,578 students appeared for the examination, 35,550 (17,298 boys and 18,252 girls) qualified, registering a pass percentage of 99.92.

Class X results

The Thiruvananthapuram region registered a pass percentage of 99.91 to ace the Class X examinations results too. Last year, the region had topped with a pass percentage of 99.68.

This year the region, which comprises Kerala and Lakshadweep, is ranked ahead of Bengaluru that has a pass percentage of 99.18 and Chennai with 99.14. The overall pass percentage is 93.12.

Of the 63,295 students who appeared from the region, 63,223 passed. Of them, 31,282 were boys and 31,942 were girls.

Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 100% results, as did Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Independent schools in the region from where 57,215 students of the 57,269 who appeared passed registered 99.9% results.

No merit list has been declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition. It has also not awarded first, second, or third divisions. However, merit certificates will be issued to 0.1% of the students who scored highest marks in subjects.