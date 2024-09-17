ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

Published - September 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Suresh Gopi taking part in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway commenced the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign (cleanliness service fortnight) on Tuesday (September 17,2024) to enhance cleanliness across railway stations, trains, offices, depots, workshops and railway premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign was inaugurated with the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, led by Manish Thaplyal, divisional railway manager, in the presence of senior officials, including M.R. Viji, additional divisional railway manager, and Sobha Jasmine, chief medical superintendent, among others. Officers, staff, and young members of Scouts and Guides, as well as residents of the railway colony, participated in the event.

An official pressnote issued here said around 450 initiatives will be taken up during the campaign. These include disposal of accumulated garbage, conducting public awareness events, tree plantation and cleanliness drives. Employees in the division will engage in voluntary work, public workshops, human chains, and exhibitions to emphasise the importance of cleanliness.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tree plantation drive was held at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Officers, staff, and volunteers planted saplings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At Ernakulam Town Railway Station, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi led a cleanliness drive and awareness campaign. School students, NCC cadets, sanitation workers and employees of Railways as well as officials and workers of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and other petroleum companies participated in the drive.

The Minister administered the Swachhata Pledge and emphasised the need for cleanliness and sustainable development. He also distributed saplings and led a cleanliness drive on the station premises. N. Ravi, DIG, Coast Guard; M. Sankar, executive director (Kochi Refinery) BPCL; Pramod P. Shenoy, area manager and station director - Ernakulam, Southern Railway; and Geetika Verma, CGM, IOCL, were present.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US