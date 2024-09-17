Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway commenced the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign (cleanliness service fortnight) on Tuesday (September 17,2024) to enhance cleanliness across railway stations, trains, offices, depots, workshops and railway premises.

The campaign was inaugurated with the ‘Swachhata Pledge’ ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, led by Manish Thaplyal, divisional railway manager, in the presence of senior officials, including M.R. Viji, additional divisional railway manager, and Sobha Jasmine, chief medical superintendent, among others. Officers, staff, and young members of Scouts and Guides, as well as residents of the railway colony, participated in the event.

An official pressnote issued here said around 450 initiatives will be taken up during the campaign. These include disposal of accumulated garbage, conducting public awareness events, tree plantation and cleanliness drives. Employees in the division will engage in voluntary work, public workshops, human chains, and exhibitions to emphasise the importance of cleanliness.

A tree plantation drive was held at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Officers, staff, and volunteers planted saplings.

At Ernakulam Town Railway Station, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi led a cleanliness drive and awareness campaign. School students, NCC cadets, sanitation workers and employees of Railways as well as officials and workers of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and other petroleum companies participated in the drive.

The Minister administered the Swachhata Pledge and emphasised the need for cleanliness and sustainable development. He also distributed saplings and led a cleanliness drive on the station premises. N. Ravi, DIG, Coast Guard; M. Sankar, executive director (Kochi Refinery) BPCL; Pramod P. Shenoy, area manager and station director - Ernakulam, Southern Railway; and Geetika Verma, CGM, IOCL, were present.

The theme for this year’s campaign is ‘Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata’.