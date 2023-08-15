Thiruvananthapuram railway division celebrates Independence Day

August 15, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway celebrated the 77th Independence Day at the Divisional Railway Manager’s Office, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. S.M. Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, hoisted the National Flag.

The Divisional Railway Manager inspected the RPF parade contingents with Tanvi Praful Gupte, Sr. Divisional Security Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram Division. The highlight of the event was the RPF parade, a stellar performance by the RPF Canine Squad, and a series of cultural presentations showcasing the talents of the Railway staff.

During his address, Mr. Sharma emphasised the sacrifices made by the brave souls who laid down their lives during India’s freedom struggle. He also encouraged everyone to embrace the clarion call of the Prime Minister to observe the years leading to the 100th year of Independence as “Kartavya Kaal” and to channel their efforts towards the progress of Indian Railways.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also outlined the notable accomplishments of the Thiruvananthapuram Division during the ongoing financial year. Among the achievements, the division witnessed a commendable increase in freight traffic, marked by a loading of 0.339 million tonnes, a rise of 11% compared to the previous year. The focus on the “Vocal for Local” policy was evident through the initiation of the One Station One Product (OSOP) programme at 35 stations. Non-fare revenue doubled to ₹9.16 crore as compared to the previous year. The usage of the UTS App for unreserved tickets reached 6% of the total Unreserved Tickets, and various infrastructure and service improvements were introduced, including the opening of an AC Waiting Room.

Financial prudence and operational efficiency were highlighted, with a savings of ₹5.6 crore from internal checks and the successful realisation of dues amounting to ₹14.7 crore from external parties. All billing procedures were promptly executed in a time bound manner, he said.

Safety and Human Resource development remained central to enhancing service quality. The year saw the induction of 1,031 new employees through Rozgar Mela and the advancement of HRMS implementation, including Leave Module integration. The “Mission Saath-Saath” initiative, aimed at grievance redressal, was successfully launched, and strategic personnel aspects were prioritised, including promotions and transfers. Safety awareness was reinforced through 14 Safety Samvaad Meetings with 1,050 employees participating and contributing innovative safety ideas.

Infrastructure advancements were notable, with panel operations for 200 Level Crossing gates initiated. In alignment with the Green Energy initiative, solar units generated 2.12 lakh solar units to pave the way for zero carbon emission goals, he said .

Noteworthy achievements in the realm of security and social responsibility included the installation of CCTV cameras at additional stations, seizure of narcotics from trains and stations, and the rehabilitation of 77 children. Independence Day was celebrated in a befitting manner at all stations and depots in the jurisdiction of Thiruvananthapuram Division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.