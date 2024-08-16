Thiruvananthapuram rail division nets a revenue of ₹543.5 crore

The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway has posted impressive growth across all fronts — revenue, loading, safety, punctuality, project commissioning, and passenger amenities, said Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and inspecting the parade by Railway Protection Force (RPF), he said the division has achieved a gross revenue of ₹543.52 crore, reflecting a 12.23% increase over the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The passenger sector has recorded a growth of 14.70% in revenue, while the freight segment has seen a 18.31% increase. The operating ratio has significantly declined by 12.38%, indicating that the division is on the right track, focusing on efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, the efforts to combat ticketless travel have yielded results, with penalty earnings reaching an all-time high of ₹13 crore in this financial year, he said.

The non-fare revenue initiatives are also making a difference for passengers. The division has implemented paid parking at 55 locations across 47 stations, covering over 92,000 square metres. To enhance comfort, the division has introduced air-conditioned waiting halls at 11 stations, with plans to expand to four more. The catering/multipurpose services are growing to meet the expectations of customers, with 48 new contracts fetching a revenue of ₹1.21 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ticketing has been made easier with the introduction of QR code payments for UPI aplications. Now, a total of 138 counters are equipped to accept digital payments using QR code, making the payment process fast and convenient. Additionally, frequent awareness drives with NSS, NCC, and other student communities has resulted in the increased use of the UTS app and ATVM counters.

The division has also introduced 524 special trains this financial year.

Upgradation of stations

Further, 55 trains were augmented with over 78 additional coaches to accommodate the growing number of travellers. The launch of a new Vande Bharat train between Ernakulam Junction and Bengaluru is a testament to the dedication of the railways. Amrit Bharat Scheme for major upgradation and redevelopment of important stations to world-class standards is progressing at a rapid phase. Thirteen stations will be completed by January 2025, he said.

The redevelopment at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Varkala stations will commence this month. In terms of infrastructure development, the section speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam section via Kottayam has been upgraded to 110 Km/hr. Under Operation Nanhe Faristey, the RPF has rescued 103 children this financial year, an unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.