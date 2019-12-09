Thiruvananthapuram Press Club suspends secretary

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Monday suspended secretary M. Radhakrishnan after the police arrested him last week on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman journalist.

The office-bearers of the club had come under intense pressure to act against Mr. Radhakrishnan from a section of journalists, intellectuals, women rights activists, and opinion leaders. The court had recently granted him bail in the case.

Earlier, a set of journalists, including women, had marched to the Press Club demanding that the managing committee suspend him from its membership rolls.

The police case against him was that he and a few others had publicly shamed a colleague of his for having been seen along with a male coworker at her house and caused her ill-repute.