Thiruvananthapuram observatory captures stunning images of rare comet C/2023 A3

Published - October 17, 2024 08:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Although the comet was closest to Earth on October 12, the inclement weather in Thiruvananthapuram hindered observations on that day

The Hindu Bureau

A sighting of comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) [the bright spot on the left of the frame] from Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory on Thursday. Also seen is Omega Serpentis, a star in the Serpentis constellation.

The Kerala University-run Thiruvananthapuram Astronomical Observatory has successfully captured images of the bright comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) since Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the field of observational astronomy in the region.

The comet from the Oort cloud was discovered by the Purple Mountain Observatory in China on January 9, 2023, and later independently found by ATLAS South Africa on September 22, 2023. The comet became visible to the naked eye after passing perihelion on September 27 at a distance of just 0.39 AU from the sun.

Although the comet was closest to Earth on October 12, the inclement weather in Thiruvananthapuram hindered observations on that day.

“The comet had remained elusive to our telescopes until last night,” R. Jayakrishnan, director of the observatory, said on Thursday.He credited the efforts of Rahul Dev, head of telescope operations, and research assistant C. Fazil for the sighting.

Currently traversing the Orion constellation, C/2023 A3 is expected to remain observable for the next three days, weather permitting. As it moves away from the sun, its brightness will diminish, making this a fleeting opportunity for skywatchers, Prof. Jayakrishnan points out.

Though it has been described as the brightest comet in over a decade, it is not expected to reach the iconic brilliance of Comet Hale-Bopp, the ‘Great Comet’ which dazzled observers in 1997.

The observatory welcomes the public to view the comet during its open hours from 6 p.m., provided the skies are clear, allowing everyone to witness the celestial spectacle.

