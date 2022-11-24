  1. EPaper
Thiruvananthapuram North, South locked in fight for top slot in district arts festival

South sub-district in the lead with 568 points, followed by North with 531 points; among schools, Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, is leading with 183 points

November 24, 2022 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

With competitions in the District School Arts Festival entering the last lap, Thiruvananthapuram South and Thiruvananthapuram North sub-districts are locked in a fight for the championship.

The final results of the competitions will be available on Friday, day four of the festival, and one which is expected to be the last for the events.

Thiruvananthapuram South sub-district was in the lead with 568 points. Thiruvananthapuram North followed with 531 points. Kilimanoor, Nedumangad, and Attingal were in third, fourth, and fifth positions with 518, 460, and 436 points, respectively.

Among schools, Carmel EM Girls HSS, Vazhuthacaud, was in the lead with 183 points, followed by KTCT EM HSS, Kaduvayil, Kilimanoor, with 148 points and Government HSS Girls, Cotton Hill, in third place with 131 points.

On Friday, competitions in Parichamuttu, Margamkali, Chavittu Nadakam, Nadakam, Mookabhinayam, drama, elocution, Padakam, Chambuprabhashanam, group song, mono act, Kathaprasangam, Skit, Padyam Chollal, Koran recitation, and mimicry will be held.

The valedictory of the festival will be held at Cotton Hill school at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the fete.

