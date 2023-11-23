Thiruvananthapuram needs drainage master plan to tackle floods

November 23, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Despite the capital city being relatively free from extreme rainfall events, compared to other parts of the State, it continues to witness flooding at regular intervals owing to the poor management of sewerage systems and stormwater drains, unscientific constructions, and the absence of effective water drainage outlets to the sea.

Once again, a 149-mm overnight rain threw life out of gear in some parts of the city on Thursday, exposing its vulnerability. The heavy rain caused waterlogging at Murinjapalam, Cosmo Hospital premises, Kuzhivayal, Kottara, Gowreesapattom, Thekkumoodu Bund colony, EMS Nagar, Kulathoor, and so on. Many houses were flooded in these areas, displacing many. Officegoers and students had to navigate the overflowing waters in many places in the morning to reach offices and schools. This is the second time in a gap of a month that the city witnessed severe waterlogging.

Despite being the nerve-centre of power in the State, the city lacks a proper drainage master plan to drain the run-off water from urban areas to the sea. Though the city implemented ‘Operation Anantha’ as part of an urban flood mitigation programme, the project fell short of its objectives with political administration yielding to the pressures of a local community within the project area which objected to the construction of breakwater at Veli, the major component of the project.

Silt-covered lake

Akkulam Lake, which is the lone main waterbody in the city to receive flood water, has been brimming with silt and urban waste. Further, constructions such as the National Highway (NH) bypass road and other structures that mushroomed in the city in recent years have been choking the Amayizhanjan Thodu, Pazhavangadi Thodu, Thettiyar, Pattom Thodu, Ulloor Thodu, among others. The water that slowly drains into Akkulam Lake finds it difficult to navigate its way to the sea due to the absence of a permanent outlet to the sea from the lake, aggravating the magnitude of flooding.

Permanent outlet

Cleaning the canals ahead of the monsoon alone will not serve the purpose. A permanent water outlet to the sea is highly imperative at Veli where the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has suggested constructing a breakwater as part of Operation Anantha. A sum of ₹10 crore was sanctioned for the structure and the Harbour Engineering department was entrusted with the work. Opening the sandbar along the Veli coast to facilitate the draining of water from Akkulam Lake to the sea at crucial times alone will not solve the issue.

According to a hazard specialist in the State administration, a permanent breakwater at Veli is required to ensure the flow of floodwater from the city to the sea and saline water intrusion into Akkualm Lake from sea which will end the growth of weeds in the lake.

The civic authorities should immediately implement the recommendations in the ‘Hazard and Vulnerability Assessment Report - Thiruvananthapuram City’ prepared by the KSDMA for flood prevention. For instance, buildings such as Technopark, Cosmo Hospital, KIMS hospital, and Lords Hospital should deploy only non-critical equipment on the ground floor, while electrical installations, oxygen generation and supply system, generators, computers, pay wards, operation theatres, ICUs, and emergency care should be shifted from there.

The parking area of such major structures should be converted into a system to collect rainwater and channel it slowly into the nearby drainage channels, as is the case in many foreign countries, said the expert.

Global tenders

Sekhar Kuriakose, Member-Secretary, KSDMA, told The Hindu that “there is an urgent need to construct a breakwater at Veli making use of modern technology, including Duckbill Check Valves, to ensure the free flow of water from the city to the sea. Also, a study has to be conducted at the earliest to formulate a proper drainage master plan, and a global tender has to be floated for the breakwater project.”

