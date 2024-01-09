GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram needs conventional metro rail system: Behera

January 09, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram needs a conventional metro rail system as against the earlier proposal for a light metro, since the projected peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT) data for the ‘horizon’ year 2051 is 19,747 as per the newly conducted Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the city, Loknath Behera, Managing Director of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), said here on Tuesday.

The DPR consultant MRC which submitted the draft final alignment of the CMP, has recommended mass rapid transport system (MRTS) corridors from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4 km) and Kazhakuttam to Killipalam via Eenchakkal (14.7km). An underground section from Eenchakkal to Killipalam too is included in the proposed alignment.

A total of 37 stations have been identified in these two corridors, with a maintenance depot/yard envisaged at Pallipuram. The land needed for the stations and curves on the alignment are being analysed by DMRC in consultation with KMRL and NHAI. A flattening of sharp curves would have to be done, to suit a conventional metro. The DPR is expected to be completed this month and will be submitted to the State government for its approval, he told media persons here at the metro agency’s annual press meet.

Referring to Kozhikode metro, he said that KMRL has completed the preparation of draft CMP for the city. A stakeholder meeting will be held soon, in order to get suggestions on the draft plan, and the feasibility of a metro there.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.