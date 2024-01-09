Thiruvananthapuram needs conventional metro rail system: Behera

January 09, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Thiruvananthapuram needs a conventional metro rail system as against the earlier proposal for a light metro, since the projected peak hour peak direction traffic (PHPDT) data for the ‘horizon’ year 2051 is 19,747 as per the newly conducted Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the city, Loknath Behera, Managing Director of the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), said here on Tuesday.

The DPR consultant MRC which submitted the draft final alignment of the CMP, has recommended mass rapid transport system (MRTS) corridors from Technocity to Pallichal via Nemon (27.4 km) and Kazhakuttam to Killipalam via Eenchakkal (14.7km). An underground section from Eenchakkal to Killipalam too is included in the proposed alignment.

A total of 37 stations have been identified in these two corridors, with a maintenance depot/yard envisaged at Pallipuram. The land needed for the stations and curves on the alignment are being analysed by DMRC in consultation with KMRL and NHAI. A flattening of sharp curves would have to be done, to suit a conventional metro. The DPR is expected to be completed this month and will be submitted to the State government for its approval, he told media persons here at the metro agency’s annual press meet.

Referring to Kozhikode metro, he said that KMRL has completed the preparation of draft CMP for the city. A stakeholder meeting will be held soon, in order to get suggestions on the draft plan, and the feasibility of a metro there.