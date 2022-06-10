Thiruvananthapuram must become a global education hub: Governor

Arif Mohammed Khan stresses need to foster sustainable development

Governor Arif Mohamed Khan presenting the Trivandrum Management Association’s Leadership Award 2022 to VSSC Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair who accepted it on behalf of ISRO chairman S. Somanath in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has advocated turning Thiruvananthapuram into a global hub of education by taking advantage of the strides made by the State in technology and connectivity. This would augur well for the State capital at a time when the country aimed for progress through digital education, he said.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the two-day management convention of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), TRIMA2022, here on Friday. The event is being attended by industry leaders, top managers and policymakers to deliberate on the development of the State capital region.

Stressing the need to foster sustainable development, the Governor said the management of waste and sewage deserved priority in the modern-day scenario since the environment formed the basis of such development.

Achieving sustainable, inclusive and equitable development of cities by applying sound managerial approaches and smart solutions is vitally important at a time when the country strives for growth, he said.

“Today, our concept of modern life includes cities that offer core infrastructure, greater accessibility, cleaner environment and better governance through the application of smart solutions, and in general better quality of life,” Mr. Khan pointed out.

According to him, the convention has rightly acknowledged the social role of managers by choosing sustainable development, human capital, seamless connectivity and infrastructure, and innovation and entrepreneurship as key topics of deliberations for the capital city’s development.

The Governor released ‘Trivandrum Vision-2025 — A Snapshot of City’s Vision Development Journey’, a book compiled by global consultancy KPMG, based on the inputs by experts from diverse domains by handing it over to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair.

Dr. Nair accepted the TMA’s Leadership Award 2022 on behalf of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath. He was selected for the award for his sterling contributions to India’s space programme and infusing new dynamism in its futuristic projects.

Mr. Khan also presented the TMA Padosan CSR award to Lulu Group International. The TMA-Adani Startup Award was presented to Technopark-based Elvicto Technologies.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Nair emphasised the potential of satellite-based technology in urban planning and development, including in traffic management and flood-zone mapping and controlling flood situation.

TMA president Rajesh Jha, secretary A. Sunil Kumar and TRIMA 2022 chairman M.I. Sahadulla also spoke on the occasion.