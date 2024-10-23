GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital successfully performs liver transplant

Updated - October 23, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, pulled off a third living donor liver transplant surgery successfully and both the donor and the recipient were discharged earlier this week.

Madhu, a 52-year-old liver cancer patient from Pathanamthitta, got a new lease of life with this transplant. His 23-year-old son was the donor.

The transplant was done on September 25. Over 100 surgeons and doctors of the Surgical Gastroenterology, Medical Gastroenterology, Anaesthesiology, Radiology, Cardiology, Transfusion Medicine and Microbiology departments and nursing staff were involved in the organ harvesting and transplant. The transplant team from KIMSHEALTH was there throughout to assist and guide the MCH team

Liver transplant surgeries require a lot of money, apart from clinical expertise, hospital infrastructure, additional personnel and coordination between departments, which is why it is rarely done in public sector hospitals.

However, the government hospitals are now stepping up and liver transplants are also being done in Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:17 pm IST

