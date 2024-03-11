Thiruvananthapuram MCH gets new women’s hostel

March 11, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

More medical colleges in the State will find its place in the national ranking soon, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Inaugurating a new women’s hostel at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), here on March 11 (Monday), she said that all medical colleges in the State are being equipped with new facilities and upgraded as part of Aardram Mission.

Efforts are on to launch facilities for robotic surgery at the MCH, for which ₹29 crore has been set aside in the State budget, as well as establish new departments of critical care, genetics, geriatrics, interventional radiology and rheumatology, the Minister said. For the first time, the Thiruvananthapuram MCH and the Dental College found a place in the national ranking. More medical colleges would soon follow suit, she said.

Ms. George said the need for more hostel facilities for girls arise with increasing number of girls aspiring to enter the higher education sector. The new women’s hostel at MCH was constructed using the State government’s plan funds to the tune of ₹23 crore. Construction of two more hostel blocks are progressing at the MCH.

“In total, construction works worth ₹717 crore are being carried out at the MCH,” Ms. George said. She revealed that the Emergency Medicine department at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH was one among the five emergency medicine projects selected by the AIIMS. Besides, work on the Transplantation Institute at Kozhikode is also under way, she announced.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Senior MCH administrators were present.

