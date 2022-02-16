Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to get married to MLA Sachin Dev

Duo informs families, CPI(M) about their decision

Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran, who became the youngest Mayor in the country two years ago, is set to get married to K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, one of the youngest legislators in the Kerala Assembly presently.

Speaking to the media after the news of the impending marriage became public, Ms. Rajendran said the duo has informed their respective families as well as the CPI(M) about their decision as they are “both people’s representatives belonging to the party.”

“We have informed both our families and the party about our decision, but nothing has been decided on the marriage yet. It will not happen immediately for reasons including studies. It is not our decision alone. Both our families have spoken to each other. We both follow the same political ideology and have worked together at the organisational level, including in the Students Federation of India (SFI),” she said.

Daughter of an active CPI(M) member, Ms. Rajendran has been part of the party’s activities from her younger days after joining its children’s organisation, Balasangham, as a 10-year old. Later, she became the State president of the Balasangham and a State committee member of the SFI.

In 2020, at the age of 21, the party chose her as the Mayor of the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation, making her the youngest person to hold that post. She was at the time pursuing BSc at All Saints’ College in the capital.

Mr. Dev, who graduated in English Literature from Government Arts College, Kozhikode, and in Law from Government Law College, Kozhikode, is the incumbent national joint secretary of the SFI. In the Assembly elections held last year, he won from the Balussery constituency.

Both of them have known each other since their Balasangham days. Ms. Rajendran had campaigned for Mr. Dev when he contested from Balussery last year.