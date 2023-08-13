Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Ernad Express will to have stoppage at Pazhyangadi from August 15

August 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KANNUR

The Southern Railway has accepted the long-pending demand to allow stoppage of the Thiruvananthapuram-Mangalore Ernad Express at Pazhayangadi. The General Manager of the Southern Railway has issued the order to stop the train at the station from August 15.

Ever since the start of Ernad Express service in 2005, there was a need to allow the stop in Pazhayangadi. There were protests in the past for allowing stops at other stations, which are far behind in terms of revenue and passenger numbers than Pazhayangadi. Though announcements were made twice in the past, the decision was not implemented here.

The Pazhayangadi Railway Passengers Association had brought to the attention of Railway Passengers Amenities Committee Chairman P.K. Krishnadas during his visit to the railway station.

The railway station generates an annual income of more than ₹10 crore and witnesses a footfall of over six lakh passengers annually.

It caters to the residents of eight panchayats, including Madayi, Matool, Ezhome, Cheruthazam, Kadannapalli-Panapuzha, Kunhimangalam, Pariyaram, and a part of Ramanthali.

The train will halt at 8.45 am and 2.15 pm at Pazhayangadi Railway Station on August 15