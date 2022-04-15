Thiruvananthapuram man held on assault, theft charges

The Vattiyurkavu police arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly attacking a person and stealing his gold necklace on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Vindhyan, alias Dhanesh, 37, of Thachottukavu. He has been accused of attacking Vattiyurkavu native Akosh Kumar when he arrived in a car to purchase commodities from a shop near Mithra Nagar Junction. After hacking him using a sharp object, Vindhyan allegedly snatched his gold necklace before fleeing from the area.

The accused has been involved in nearly 50 cases relating to theft, extortion, murder attempt and bike theft in Museum, Medical College, Pettah, Poonthura, Vanchiyoor, Fort, Malayinkeezhu, Maranalloor, Balaramapuram, Neyyar Dam and Mangalapuram police stations. He had recently undergone jail term in a theft case in Neyyar Dam police station limits.