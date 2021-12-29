Thiruvananthapuram man arrested on charges of murdering daughter’s friend

The Pettah Police on December 29 arrested a 45-year-old man on charges of murdering his daughter’s friend. The accused has been identified as Lalan, a resident of Chayakudi lane in Pettah. Aneesh George (19), who used to live in the same locality, is the deceased.

According to the Pettah Circle Inspector, the incident happened at around 3 a.m. on December 29. Mr. Lalan had woken up after hearing some noise from his daughter’s room. After his daughter failed to open the door, he broke opened the door, followed by which he had a scuffle with Aneesh, who was in the room. Mr. Lalan had allegedly stabbed Aneesh with a knife during the scuffle.

Though the Pettah Police arrived at the spot, which is located close to the station, within ten minutes and rushed Aneesh to Medical College Hospital, he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The police later arrested Mr. Lalan. More investigations into the reasons that led to the murder are on.