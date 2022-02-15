Thiruvananthapuram logs 1,240 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active caseload dips to 17,611

The capital district registered 1,240 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday. The active caseload continued to dip and fell to 17,611 after 4,565 people recovered from the illness.

Among the fresh cases, 1,177 have been attributed to local transmission. The source of infection is unknown in 42 cases. Twenty-one health-care workers have also tested positive for the infection.

Ten recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. A majority of the deceased were aged above 70 years.

According to official statistics, 54 people were hospitalised on Monday. A total of 524 people are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 29,010 others are under quarantine either in their homes or government-run institutions.