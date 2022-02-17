Thiruvananthapuram logs 1,087 COVID cases, 5,811 recoveries

Active caseload falls to 12,649

The district recorded 1,087 COVID-19 cases and 5,811 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the active caseload fell to 12,649. According to official statistics, 11 recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. Sixty-four persons were hospitalised with COVID-19-related ailments. With this, the number of people being monitored in hospitals stood at 269. As many as 19,262 people were currently undergoing quarantine either in their homes or various government-run institutions.