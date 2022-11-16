Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district hits 50% target for Entrepreneurship Year with 7,681 units

November 16, 2022 06:29 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The capital city has hit 50% of its target as part of the Kerala government’s initiative to launch 1 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the State in 2022, which is being observed as Entrepreneurship Year.

A total of 7,681 new ventures with a total investment of ₹491.87 crore were launched in Thiruvananthapuram this year under the Industries department’s Entrepreneurship Year initiatives to promote new MSMEs. Across these new ventures, a total of 16,525 jobs were generated.

Among urban local bodies across the State, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is the best performing one, having identified a total of 2,233 entrepreneurs, while the Kollam Corporation is the second, having identified 1,456 entrepreneurs.

However, the capital district as a whole ranks only 12th among the 14 districts when it comes to the percentage of target achieved. Wayanad, with a relatively lesser target of 3,687 MSMEs this year, has achieved 71.09% and scored the first rank, while Kollam district has achieved 70.55% out of the target of 11,775 MSMEs.

Thiruvananthapuram district has a target of 14,902 MSMEs. Though only 7,681 have commenced operations, the district has across all its local bodies so far identified 10,057 entrepreneurs, with some of them in the processing stage to obtain loans and licences.

Across the State, a total of 86,088 units have already started operations, bringing in investments of ₹5,351.92 crore. The Industries department is coordinating with the Local Self-Government, Co-operative, Agriculture, Fisheries, Tourism and Finance departments as part of the Entrepreneurship Year initiatives.

Among the new ventures across the State, as many as 27,864 units were related to various trade activities, while 14,991 are agro, food, beverage, meat or fish product and processing units, while 10,125 units are related to garments and textiles, tailoring, boutique, apparel designing and ornaments. Electrical and electronics products and services, IT and mobile hardware, cable TV, Internet and other service activities make up the rest.

Licence melas are being organised to ensure timely clearance of licences for new ventures. Technically qualified interns have been appointed in all local bodies to coordinate ground-level activities of the campaign and generate awareness among the local population about the drive and provide initial support to potential entrepreneurs by addressing their concerns and giving them guidance regarding the processes involved. Workshops have been organised at the local body level for this purpose.