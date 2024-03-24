ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram has potential to become India’s premier knowledge hub: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

March 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Need of the hour is an innovative education model that prioritises both knowledge and skill development, says the BJP leader

The Hindu Bureau

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has said the Lok Sabha constituency is poised to become the country’s premier knowledge hub over the next five years.

He emphasised the city’s potential for significant growth in the higher education sector during a discussion on Thiruvananthapuram’s educational prospects held here on Saturday.

The dialogue, moderated by former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan, also touched upon the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020; introduction of private universities in Kerala; and the implications of study abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The need of the hour is an innovative education model that prioritises both knowledge and skill development. This model will be implemented at the school level,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He added the State capital’s progress hinged on research, innovation, and education. “In this new era, an educational system that fosters skill development alongside knowledge acquisition is crucial. Initiating these changes right from the school level is essential.”

Citing the ‘Made in Japan’ brand in technology as an emulative model, Mr. Chandrasekhar advocated concerted steps to realise an ‘Educated in Thiruvananthapuram’ brand in the field of education, given the city’s immense potential.

Furthermore, collaboration between industry and educational institutions is vital for survival. As skill sets rapidly evolve, educational institutions must work closely with industrial partners to thrive and prosper, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US