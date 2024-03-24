Thiruvananthapuram has potential to become India’s premier knowledge hub: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

March 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has said the Lok Sabha constituency is poised to become the country’s premier knowledge hub over the next five years.

He emphasised the city’s potential for significant growth in the higher education sector during a discussion on Thiruvananthapuram’s educational prospects held here on Saturday.

The dialogue, moderated by former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan, also touched upon the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020; introduction of private universities in Kerala; and the implications of study abroad.

“The need of the hour is an innovative education model that prioritises both knowledge and skill development. This model will be implemented at the school level,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He added the State capital’s progress hinged on research, innovation, and education. “In this new era, an educational system that fosters skill development alongside knowledge acquisition is crucial. Initiating these changes right from the school level is essential.”

Citing the ‘Made in Japan’ brand in technology as an emulative model, Mr. Chandrasekhar advocated concerted steps to realise an ‘Educated in Thiruvananthapuram’ brand in the field of education, given the city’s immense potential.

Furthermore, collaboration between industry and educational institutions is vital for survival. As skill sets rapidly evolve, educational institutions must work closely with industrial partners to thrive and prosper, he said.