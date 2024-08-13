Thiruvananthapuram GMC ranked six among government medical colleges in country

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, has made it to the 42nd place among the top 50 medical educations ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education.

In the dental colleges category, Government Dental College here has taken the 21st spot in the NIRF ranking.

This is the second time that both institutions are making it to the top 50 of the NIRF rankings in related categories.

Among government medical colleges in the country, the Thiruvananthapuram GMC is ranked six. It is also the only government medical college to have made it to the list from Kerala. Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, figures in the fifth place among government dental colleges in the country.

