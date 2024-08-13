GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thiruvananthapuram GMC ranked six among government medical colleges in country

Published - August 13, 2024 10:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, has made it to the 42nd place among the top 50 medical educations ranked by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Ministry of Education.

In the dental colleges category, Government Dental College here has taken the 21st spot in the NIRF ranking.

This is the second time that both institutions are making it to the top 50 of the NIRF rankings in related categories.

Among government medical colleges in the country, the Thiruvananthapuram GMC is ranked six. It is also the only government medical college to have made it to the list from Kerala. Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram, figures in the fifth place among government dental colleges in the country.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.