Thiruvananthapuram gets new Junior Bicycle Mayor
Manza Brahmanayakam was selected Junior Bicycle Mayor from 24 contestants nominated from high schools and higher secondary schools in the city
Fifteen-year-old Manza Brahmanayakam has been elected third ‘Junior Bicycle Mayor’ of the city. On Friday, World Bicycle Day, Ms. Brahmanayakam was selected Junior Bicycle Mayor from 24 contestants nominated from high schools and higher secondary schools in the city. It was after a long process of interviews and assessing the presentation, communication skills, and social commitment of students that the Junior Bicycle Mayor was elected.
Ms. Brahmanayakam will get opportunities to represent the city in national-level cycling promotion events. A student of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, she is awaiting her SSLC examination results.
Ms. Brahmanayakam is interested in activities such as dancing, cycling, handicrafts, painting, and kitchen gardening.
