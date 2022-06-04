Thiruvananthapuram gets new Junior Bicycle Mayor

Staff Reporter June 04, 2022 07:55 IST

Manza Brahmanayakam was selected Junior Bicycle Mayor from 24 contestants nominated from high schools and higher secondary schools in the city

Manza Brahmanayakam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifteen-year-old Manza Brahmanayakam has been elected third ‘Junior Bicycle Mayor’ of the city. On Friday, World Bicycle Day, Ms. Brahmanayakam was selected Junior Bicycle Mayor from 24 contestants nominated from high schools and higher secondary schools in the city. It was after a long process of interviews and assessing the presentation, communication skills, and social commitment of students that the Junior Bicycle Mayor was elected. Ms. Brahmanayakam will get opportunities to represent the city in national-level cycling promotion events. A student of Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, she is awaiting her SSLC examination results. Ms. Brahmanayakam is interested in activities such as dancing, cycling, handicrafts, painting, and kitchen gardening.



