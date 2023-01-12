Thiruvananthapuram gears up for one-day international between India and Sri Lanka

January 12, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Preparations are in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram for hosting the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, on January 15.

The teams will arrive in the capital on Friday for the day-night match which will begin at 1.30 p.m. The teams will reach the Thiruvananthapuram airport by 4 p.m. on a special flight from Kolkata. The Indian team will stay at the Hyatt Regency while the Sri Lankan team will stay at Taj Vivanta.

Training session

Both teams will train at the greenfield stadium on Saturday. The Sri Lankan team will train at the stadium from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Indian team from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The match officials will also reach Thiruvananthapuram along with the teams. Umpires Nitin Menon and J.R. Madanagopal will man the match on the field while Anil Chaudhary is the TV umpire. K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan will be the fourth umpire and Javagal Srinath the match referee.

This is the second ODI to be played at the greenfield stadium. The first one against West Indies on November 1, 2018 was won by India. The first international match at the stadium was a T20 match between India and New Zealand on November 7, 2017. India won the match which was cut short to eight overs due to rain.

India lost the following T20 match against West Indies on December 8, 2019. The final international T20 at the stadium was played between India and South Africa on September 28, 2022, after a long COVID-19-induced break, where India emerged winners.

Tickets

Ticket sales for the match are in progress. The ticket is priced at ₹1,000 (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable) for upper tier seats and ₹2,000 (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable) for the lower tier. Tickets will be available online from Paytm Insider. Students will be charged only ₹500 (18% GST and 12% entertainment tax applicable). Tickets for students should be procured through the respective educational institutions. Students who require tickets should contact the Kerala Cricket Association with the letterhead of the educational institution bearing the names and ID numbers of the students.