Thiruvananthapuram district records 332 new cases of COVID-19

The capital district recorded 332 new cases of COVID-19 and 517 recoveries on Monday, as the number of active cases fell to 3,507.

According to official statistics, five recent deaths were attributed to the disease on the day. Fifteen people were hospitalised for COVID-19-related ailments. The total number of people being monitored for the disease in hospitals in the district are 154. As many as 9,706 people are currently undergoing quarantine at their houses or various institutions.