Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat bags Swaraj Trophy

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has won the Swaraj Trophy for the best district panchayat in the State for the fourth consecutive time.

The local body has bagged the trophy for its efforts in Plan fund utilisation, excellence in project planning and implementation of public welfare schemes, according to district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar.

He added the district panchayat succeeded in ensuring 99% Plan fund utilisation in the general sector, 98% in the special sub-Plan and 92% in the tribal sub-Plan categories in the 2021-21 fiscal year.

The award carries a purse of ₹25 lakh as special financial assistance. The Kollam district panchayat stood second in the rankings.

The Mangalapuram grama panchayat came third among grama panchayats in the State. The Chemmaruthy and Kulathoor grama panchayats were adjudged the best among villages in Thiruvananthapuram district.