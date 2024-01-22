GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram district has 27.77 lakh voters

January 22, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul flags off the Vottuvandi to create awareness among the public on the importance of voting and to familiarise them with voting machine in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul flags off the Vottuvandi to create awareness among the public on the importance of voting and to familiarise them with voting machine in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The district has 27.77 lakh voters as per the final voters’ list published on Monday ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The district has 27,77,108 voters in all, including 14,59,339 women, 13,17,709 men and 60 transgender voters.

The list was finalised by including new voters who had attained the age of 18 as on January 1, 2024, District Collector Geromic George, who is also the District Election Officer, told a press conference on Monday.

In all, 23,039 new voters have been added to the list. Those who have attained 18 years of age on January 1 still have the opportunity to enroll their names, Mr. George said.

Thiruvananthapuram district has 2,730 polling stations. The public can access the voters’ list at the taluk, village offices and local self government institutions. The list will be made available to the recognised political parties free of charge, the district administration said. Deputy Collector (Election) Sabin Sameed was also present.

‘Vote Vandi,’ an initiative under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), began touring the State on Monday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul flagged off the vehicle which will tour all 140 Assembly constituencies. The campaign is aimed at ensuring 100% turnout in the election, Mr. Kaul said. Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector Aswathy Srinivas and election officials were present.

