Thiruvananthapuram district administration to tighten enforcement measures to rein in truckers

March 21, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The district administration has decided to tighten enforcement measures across the district to check the accidents caused by tipper lorries.

The decision was taken at an all-party meeting called in the wake of a medical student being killed in a freak road accident near Vizhinjam on Tuesday after a rock slipped from a tipper lorry, transporting a load of stones for the seaport, fell on him.

District Collector Geromic George, the police, and Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) have been directed to check the fitness of the vehicles carrying stones to Vizhinjam. The port developer was directed to submit a list of tipper lorries that would be pressed into service in connection with port construction to the police. A special squad of the MVD has also been tasked with checking the overload of tipper lorries, said the Collector.

The meeting also considered suggestions for alternative routes for the transport of the materials. This will be considered after discussions with the traffic police, the Collector said.

Stating that overloading of tipper lorries would not be allowed, Mr. George said only permissible tonnage, as per current law, will be allowed on the vehicles. To ensure this, inspections will be done at the place of loading and at the point of unloading centres. The port developer has been directed not to pay the contractor if the tipper lorries are overloaded. Guidelines related to security arrangements will be prepared within two days after discussion between the police and the district administration.

The schedule of tipper lorries will also be changed. Tipper lorries will be completely prevented from plying the road during the peak hours of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The eligibility of drivers will be scrutinised. It has also been decided to provide training to the drivers.

The State government will take a call on what to do regarding the compensation to the family of Ananthu, who died in the accident, in consultation with the Adani Group, which develops the port.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the National Democratic Alliance candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, said the State government should take stringent measures to control the tipper lorries that become a threat to the passengers and pedestrians.

