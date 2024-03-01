Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre to be opened on March 5

March 01, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which has been in the works for the past couple of years, is finally set to be opened this week.

Built under the Smart City project, the centre enables the convergence of all the major live data points related to the city, aiding in better coordination during emergency situations as well as in formulating policy decisions.

A giant LED wall which will bring together all the live data will be the nerve centre of the ICCC, which has been set up in a building adjacent to the Corporation main office at Palayam. Initially, five data points will be integrated here. The intelligent traffic surveillance system, which provides a real-time picture of traffic movement within the city, will henceforth be located inside the centre.

The parking spots available at the Corporation’s multi-level car parking lots can be tracked at the ICCC. Handheld devices will be provided to the traffic wardens deployed across the city to manage parking along the road sides. Systems to track the air quality index in the city as well as the smart mosquito density system will be integrated.

The mosquito density system makes use of various technologies to alert the Corporation’s health wing regarding the location, density and type of mosquito population. With this information, the authorities can plan selective fumigation of the areas and then monitor the effect it had on the mosquito population.

In the next phase, the telecommunication equipment provided to fish workers in the city’s coastal regions will also be integrated for conveying weather predictions and warning messages.

The city’s smart street lighting system will also be integrated to track the areas where street lights have stopped functioning. The K-Smart system for digital delivery of services and file tracking as well as waste management-related services, which were recently digitised, will also be part of the ICCC, which was built at a cost of ₹94 crore.

According to Corporation officials, the centre will facilitate effective coordination between the Corporation, the police department, and the district administration, especially when an emergency situation arises.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ICCC at a function to be held at the Corporation premises on March 5.