Thiruvananthapuram Corporation wins Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities

Published - November 01, 2024 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram is the first Indian city to win the award

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Arya Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram Smart City CEO Rahul Sharma with the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities.

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has been chosen for the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, an initiative led by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat) and the Shanghai Municipality. The award is meant for recognising outstanding progress and achievements of cities and municipalities around the world in the implementation of the new urban agenda for sustainable urban development.

A total of five global cities were chosen for the award. The other cities to win the award this year are Agadir (Morocco), Melbourne (Australia), Doha (Qatar) and Iztapalapa (Mexico). Thiruvananthapuram is the first Indian city to win the award. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and Thiruvananthapuram Smart City CEO received the award at a function held in Alexandria, Egypt, on Thursday.

Some of the Corporation’s projects which were instrumental in it winning the award include installation of solar panels on the rooftops of all public buildings, conversion of entire street light system to LED lights, delivery of 115 electric buses for public transport in the city, delivery of 100 electric auto rickshaws to unemployed youth and use of electric scooters for the corporation’s needs. 

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh lauded the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s leadership for the global recognition.

