Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to take action against encroachments

December 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation will carry out checks and take action against illegal construction and encroachments, Mayor Arya Rajendran said at a special council meeting convened to discuss the issue here on Monday. But, the Mayor stopped short of saying whether the illegal constructions will be demolished.

Town Planning standing committee chairperson C.S. Sujadevi said that a total of 2,368 complaints regarding encroachments and illegal constructions were received this year. Complaints regarding small houses could be disposed of in an adalat, she said.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had last week moved a notice demanding a special council meeting to discuss encroachments in the city, especially in the light of the recent instances of flooding. During the discussion, councillors of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition BJP accused each other of setting up party offices by violating various rules.

BJP councillor M.R. Gopan, who opened the discussion, accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of constructing libraries illegally, which are later turned into party offices. He alleged that some of these were built by blocking the natural flow of water. A private hospital near Edappazhanji had encroached upon an area behind the building close to the Killi river and also often dumped waste from the hospital into the river. The Corporation authorities are also closing their eyes to large-scale violations by malls and shopping complexes, even as common people have a tough time in getting completion certificates even for minor violations.

‘Set up panel’

Johnson Joseph, councillor of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), also cited a few instances of encroachments along canals in the city. He demanded that a three-member committee be set up to inspect encroachments and submit a report.

CPI(M) councillor D.R. Anil, who welcomed the positive suggestions in the discussions, accused some BJP leaders of having constructed houses near the Killi river and encroaching upon land. He said that people had voluntarily given up a total of 28 acres of encroached land during the Killiyar Mission. Such projects needed to be taken up to clear encroachments, he said.

The UDF councillors walked out at the fag end of the meeting after their demand for more time for discussions was denied.