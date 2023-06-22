HamberMenu
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to reward people providing information on waste dumping

June 22, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The city Corporation will reward those who provide information on about people dumping waste in public places.

Those who provide details, including photographic or video evidence, of people dumping waste in public spaces, on roads, and in waterbodies in the city Corporation limits will be rewarded in case fines are imposed on those responsible for waste dumping. This is as per a State government order.

Those who wish to provide details of people dumping waste should send these to the phone numbers 9188909427 and 9188909429 or send an e-mail to thiruvananthapuramtmc@gmail.com.

