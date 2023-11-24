HamberMenu
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to prepare flood mitigation master plan

Council meeting decides to entrust Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee with the task. Of late, vast areas of the city have been experiencing waterlogging even after short spells of intense rain

November 24, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA:23/11/2023:: The flooded EMS Nagar at Pattoor following heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday......................Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The council meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation on Friday decided to prepare a flood mitigation master plan for the capital city. The council has decided to entrust Indian Institute of Technology - Roorkee (IIT - Roorkee) with this task, Mayor Arya Rajendran’s office said in a statement. In recent years, the city has been subjected to heavy waterlogging in low-lying areas during heavy rainfall spells, even when the spells are often of short duration.

The Corporation area, which has a population of over 10 lakh, has been experiencing rainfall-related contingencies in increasing frequency.

Scientific approach

At present, various government departments are carrying their individual projects, which is being coordinated by the Corporation. But the emerging situation calls for a more scientific approach, feels the Corporation.

“To tackle this, a new system and policy are needed,” the Corporation noted. This calls for a scientific study and follow-action,” it noted. The council decision also comes against the backdrop of waterlogging reported in some city areas in the downpour on Wednesday evening.

