Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to launch grievance redressal campaign

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 04, 2022 22:52 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran will formally inaugurate the City Corporation’s ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ (Corporation reaches out to the public) grievance redressal campaign at the Sreekaryam zonal office on Friday at 10 a.m.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring a transparent and corruption-free service delivery mechanism in the civic body. The public can submit their complaints and applications for various services at the hearings being led by the Mayor in the 11 zonal offices of the Corporation. The Deputy Mayor and chairpersons of standing committees will also take part in the hearings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The hearings in the other zonal offices will be held as follows: Vizhinjam (August 10), Nemom (August 12), Vattiyurkavu (August 17), Thiruvallam (August 19), Kudappanakkunnu (August 23), Fort (August 25), Ulloor (August 27), Attipra (August 29), Kazhakuttam (September 15) and Kadakampally (September 16).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...