Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to launch grievance redressal campaign

August 04, 2022 22:52 IST

Drive for transparent, corruption-free service delivery

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran will formally inaugurate the City Corporation’s ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ (Corporation reaches out to the public) grievance redressal campaign at the Sreekaryam zonal office on Friday at 10 a.m.

The campaign is aimed at ensuring a transparent and corruption-free service delivery mechanism in the civic body. The public can submit their complaints and applications for various services at the hearings being led by the Mayor in the 11 zonal offices of the Corporation. The Deputy Mayor and chairpersons of standing committees will also take part in the hearings.

The hearings in the other zonal offices will be held as follows: Vizhinjam (August 10), Nemom (August 12), Vattiyurkavu (August 17), Thiruvallam (August 19), Kudappanakkunnu (August 23), Fort (August 25), Ulloor (August 27), Attipra (August 29), Kazhakuttam (September 15) and Kadakampally (September 16).