Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to hold ward-level grievance redressal adalats

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will organise ward-level grievance redressal adalats to address various issues faced by the public. Complaints related to the LIFE/PMAY housing projects, those related to construction of buildings below 100 metre square in area and issues related to health, revenue and the people’s plan programme will be taken up.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate the adalats at a function to be held at the Elamkavil auditorium near Medical College on July 12. The adalat at the Pattom ward will be held on July 13 from 9.30 a.m., that of Kesavadasapuram ward from 2 p.m. on the same day, that of Kattayikonam on July 14 from 9.30 a.m. and the adalat of Njandoorkonam ward from 2 p.m.

Complaints of residents from these five wards can be sent to tvmmayoronline@gmail.com or to the Mayor’s official WhatsApp number (9447377477) till 5 p.m. on July 9. Adalats for the remaining wards will also be conducted in the following days. Officials of the various wings of the Corporation will take part in the adalats.