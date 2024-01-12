Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to commission study to reduce carbon emissions

January 12, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has decided to commission a ‘Net zero carbon and resilience building — city action plan’ study ahead of the implementation of projects to reduce carbon emissions in the capital city by 2040. The World Resources Institute (WRI), which will conduct the study for free, had earlier prepared a climate action plan for Mumbai.

One of the focus points of the study will be the reduction of greenhouse gas emission in the construction sector, which contributes to about 40% of such emissions. The Corporation will consider providing incentives for using greener construction methods, including the use of pre-fabricated material, to achieve its goal. The study will also look at reduction of emissions in the transport, industry, energy, agriculture and other sectors.

Electric buses

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s Budget for 2023 had proposed a ‘Carbon-neutral Thiruvananthapuram’ project to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2040. According to Corporation officials, the civic body has begun executing some components of this project, especially the one related to the purchase of electric buses to reduce the emissions from the public transportation system. Out of the 112 e-buses proposed to be purchased under the project, 52 are already running as part of the KSRTC’s circular bus services in the city.

Solar roofing

The civic body has also made a push for increasing solar roofing in government buildings in the city. Out of the 680 buildings identified, the project has been commissioned in 400 buildings. The government establishments, including the Corporation’s main office, which have shifted to solar power in recent years have had annual savings in power bills and a considerable reduction in the carbon footprint.

A holistic plan

“Till now, we have been taking several isolated measures. The study has been commissioned to have a holistic plan and to make a concerted effort towards net zero carbon by 2040. The study will identify the amount of emissions and the ways in which we could cut down on these,” said a Corporation official.