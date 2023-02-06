Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to bring in bylaw to regulate functioning of artificial turfs and private playgrounds

February 06, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation is set to formulate a bylaw regulating the functioning of artificial football and cricket turfs and playgrounds on private land, as well as impose an annual licence fee. Currently, there are no laws regulating either the construction or functioning of artificial turfs. Over the past couple of years, the number of artificial turfs in the city has shot up, with at least one turf available in each locality. However, the Corporation officials say that they have been getting complaints from residents in some areas over the difficulties caused by the constant noise from turfs located in the neighbourhood even late at night.

Annual licence fee

As per the proposed bylaw, the annual licence fee for turfs of area up to 100 square metres will be ₹1,000, while for those up to 200 sq m it will ₹2,000, ₹3,000 for turfs up to 300 sq m, ₹5,000 for those up to 500 sq m and ₹7,500 for turfs above that. For construction of a new turf, permit application along with the sanitation plan has to be submitted to the Corporation. If the facility has a gallery with a seating capacity for more than 50 persons, it should have toilet and refreshments facilities. Areas which are usually water-logged after rains should not be chosen for constructing turfs.

Occupancy certificate

In cases where the structures are of a permanent nature, the permission will be accorded as per the town planning scheme, the master plan and the Kerala Municipal Building Rules. If the area comes under the Kerala Paddy and Wetland Act, the necessary permissions for this also have to be secured. The Corporation officials concerned have to clear the permit within 15 days of the application, if there are no violations. On completion of construction, an occupancy certificate also has to be secured.

A licence number will be allocated for the turf on clearing the licence application. The licence is liable to be cancelled if officials find violations during inspections. The functioning time of the turfs have to be limited from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Loud noises and other disturbances which cause difficulties to people in the neighbourhood have to be avoided, says the proposed bylaw.

Those exempted

Grounds in government land, school grounds, those belonging to residents’ associations and NGOs, which function without collecting any fees from the members, are exempted from the bylaw. Owners of existing turfs have to get licences within six months of the bylaw coming into force. The bylaw will come into effect after it is vetted by the Corporation council.