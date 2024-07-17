ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation promises house for dead sanitation worker’s mother

Published - July 17, 2024 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran has extended support to identify a suitable land to construct the house, says Mayor

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has promised to construct a house for the mother of sanitation worker N. Joy, who drowned while he was involved in cleaning up Amayizhanjan Canal in the capital earlier this week. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mayor Arya Rajendran said the Corporation would inform the State government about its willingness to provide a house to the bereaved mother.

“The death of Joy is deeply saddening. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. The Corporation will do everything possible to help the family. During the meeting with the Chief Minister and Minister for Local Self-governments on Monday, the Corporation had suggested plans to help the family from the civic body’s side, in addition to the State government’s compensation of ₹10 lakh,” said the Mayor.

The suggestion will be placed in the next meeting of the Corporation council. After the council’s approval, the decision will be submitted to the government. Parassala MLA C.K. Hareendran has extended support to identify a suitable land to construct the house, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US